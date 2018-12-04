Macron postpones visit to Serbia amid 'yellow vest' protests

4 December 2018 00:27 (UTC+04:00)

French President Emmanuel Macron decided on Monday to postpone his trip to Serbia for several weeks as he seeks a way out of the crisis prompted by nationwide anti-tax protests that erupted suddenly three weeks ago, Reuters reported.

The demonstrations against high living costs, dubbed the “yellow vest” movement, led to widespread rioting in Paris at the weekend and are showing signs of damaging the French economy.

“President Macron has asked to postpone for several weeks his visit to Serbia due to the situation in his country,” Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic told reporters after a phone call with Macron.

Macron’s office later confirmed the trip would be postponed due to “the incidents that took place in the last protests.”

Macron was due to arrive in Serbia on Wednesday for a two-day visit to improve relations with Belgrade after a diplomatic faux-pas during the World War One commemorations in Paris last month caused consternation in the former Yugoslav republic.

Serbia was upset about the seating arrangement at the ceremony, as Serbia’s Vucic was placed outside the official stand by the Arc de Triomphe where leaders such as Donald Trump and Angela Merkel were sitting.

The French ambassador to Serbia expressed “deep regrets” about what it called a “misstep”.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Macron to call on U.S. funds to build French start-ups, not steal them
Europe 3 December 14:30
Macron visits vandalized sites in Paris ahead of emergency meeting
Europe 2 December 21:33
Macron mulls state of emergency after worst unrest in decades
Europe 2 December 19:14
More than 200 people arrested during Paris protests: police
Europe 1 December 21:42
French police clash with 'yellow vest' protesters in Paris, 122 arrested
Europe 1 December 18:30
Riot police use teargas against protesters in Paris
Europe 1 December 13:45
Latest
Canada says it takes Trump's talk of NAFTA withdrawal seriously
World 3 December 23:49
Soyuz MS-11 docking International Space Station
Other News 3 December 23:12
FIG Congress wraps up in Baku
Society 3 December 22:43
Azerbaijan's DPC, Samsung to co-op in software development
ICT 3 December 22:25
Altay Hasanov: Decisions made at FIG’s Baku Congress to give big impetus to development of gymnastics
Society 3 December 22:01
Exports of Iran's Razavi Khorasan increase by 40%
Business 3 December 21:46
Trade turnover up between Iran, Oman
Economy 3 December 21:31
Iran discloses seafood export volume over 6 months
Business 3 December 20:53
Ministry: Turkey to open tender for construction of Great Istanbul Tunnel
Economy 3 December 20:53