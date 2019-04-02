UK PM May says she will ask for a further Brexit delay

2 April 2019 21:31 (UTC+04:00)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she will ask the European Union for an extension to the Brexit negotiation period and will sit down with opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an attempt to break the impasse in parliament, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“So we will need a further extension of Article 50, one that is as short as possible and which ends when we pass a deal. And we need to be clear what such an extension is for, to ensure we leave in a timely and orderly way,” May said in a televised statement from her office in Downing Street.

“Today I am taking action to break the logjam. I am offering to sit down with the leader of the opposition and to try to agree a plan that we would both stick to ensure that we leave the European Union and that we do so with a deal.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK to continue Iran's sanctions in post Brexit era
Europe 00:31
UK parliament rejects all Brexit options in 2nd round of indicative votes
Europe 2 April 02:25
May puts her deal to 'last chance' vote in parliament
Europe 29 March 19:09
British MPs vote to change original Brexit date in law to April 12 or May 22
Europe 28 March 02:18
Britain's May says she will quit if her Brexit deal passes
Europe 27 March 23:02
British lawmakers vote to seize control of Brexit for a day
Europe 26 March 04:16
Latest
London's Tulip skyscraper given planning permission
Europe 04:33
Mexico says US border truck traffic is slower, doesn't see shutdown
US 03:23
Trump now says Congress must act to keep southern border open
US 02:38
6.5-magnitude quake hits Alaska
US 02:25
UK to continue Iran's sanctions in post Brexit era
Europe 00:31
AZAL carries out first regular flight Baku-Almaty-Baku (PHOTO)
Society 2 April 23:58
Algeria's Bouteflika resigns: state agency
Arab World 2 April 23:09
Minister: Bosnia and Herzegovina working on interconnection project to receive Azerbaijani gas (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 2 April 22:30
Fire occurs at Texas chemical facility: 2 injured
US 2 April 22:07