France launches procedure for 5G licenses

17 December 2019 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

The French government said on Tuesday it had launched a procedure for assigning 5G frequency licenses after it approved specifications proposed by the communications regulator and the financial conditions for the licenses, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The government said in a statement it had fixed the price of a bloc of 50 MHz at 350 million euros ($386 million), and the price of an additional bloc of 10 MHz at 70 million euros.

Junior Economy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said in the statement that the government and French telecoms regulator Arcep had designed a mechanism that makes it possible to sell 50 MHz basic blocs at a fixed price to telecom operators.

In return, operators have strong obligations to deploy their network across the French territory, she said.

“These 5G coverage commitments are much more ambitious than in other European countries and will in future constitute a strong element of our country’s competitiveness,” she said.

The minister said last month that the 5G spectrum would be sold at a floor price of 2.17 billion euros.

Arcep said in a separate statement that it would use frequencies in the 3.4-3.8 GHz band and the total allocation would be for 310 MHz of spectrum.

It said it would include four blocs of 50 MHz at a price of 350 million euros, and the rest would be blocs of 10 MHz at 70 million euros each.

Arcep added that payments for the 50 MHz blocs could be staggered over 15 years, and payments for the 10 MHz over four years.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues
Europe 15 December 01:05
France's CGT union says 'no Christmas break' in transport strike
Europe 12 December 11:42
French police detain 30 during anti-pension reform protests
Europe 11 December 07:15
France fines Morgan Stanley $22 million for bond manipulation
Europe 10 December 17:41
Ambassador: France is committed to its role in OSCE Minsk Group
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 9 December 17:13
3rd “Arts, Crafts and Business” trade fair held in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 9 December 16:33
Latest
Putin notes need for further anti-terror efforts in Syria in phone call with Erdogan
Russia 23:35
Three men suspected of plotting terrorist attack at Christmas market in Vienna
Europe 21:27
Iran’s Jask county to turn into oil refining city and oil terminal
Oil&Gas 20:58
Azerbaijani heating supply operator to buy electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 20:56
Iran for the first time to inject chemicals into gas wells
Oil&Gas 20:55
Azerbaijan becomes member of Asia Pacific Tourism Association
Tourism 20:53
Opening of railway route in Uzbekistan to be mulled through Azerbaijan’s participation
Transport 20:49
Tatneft company’s branch in Turkmenistan opens tender to install video surveillance system
Tenders 20:49
Azerbaijan’s gas exports increase within 11 months
Oil&Gas 20:49