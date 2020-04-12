England's coronavirus death toll rises by 657 to 9,594
The death toll from the novel coronavirus in English hospitals rose by 657 to 9,594, officials said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Of the 657, there were 42 patients aged between 30 and 98 who had no known underlying health condition.
Figures for the whole of the United Kingdom were expected to be published later on Sunday.
