Spain's overnight coronavirus death toll falls to 517, total at 17,489
Spain’s overnight death toll from the coronavirus fell to 517 on Monday from Sunday’s 619, bringing the total death toll to 17,489, the Health Ministry said, adding that it was the smallest proportional daily increase since tracking began, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The ministry said in a statement that overall cases rose to 169,496 from 166,019.
