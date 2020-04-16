Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315
Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.
Latest
Azerbaijani Energy Ministry discloses gas production and export data on ACG and Shah Deniz fields in 1Q2020
Bryza: So-called “elections” in Nagorno-Karabakh are not helpful for creating positive atmosphere surrounding talks
Operational Headquarters: Azerbaijan preparing proposals on gradual abolition of special quarantine regime
Interstate agreement on laying Trans-Caspian fiber-optic cable between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan approved by Azerbaijan