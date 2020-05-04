UK COVID-19 deaths reach 28,446 as another 315 patients die

Europe 4 May 2020 00:01 (UTC+04:00)
UK COVID-19 deaths reach 28,446 as another 315 patients die

Another 315 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total novel coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 28,446, Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove said Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The figures include deaths in hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

There were 76,496 coronavirus tests carried out in the 24 hours to 9 a.m. (0800 GMT) Sunday morning, said Gove, as more than 200,000 key workers and their families had been tested for coronavirus.

At Sunday's Downing Street briefing, Gove said in the coming days Prime Minister Boris Johnson will talk more about the government's plan on the next step when the lockdown in Britain is eased.

He said that the comprehensive plan will explain "how we can get our economy moving, how we can get our children back to school, how we can travel to work more safely, and how we can make life in the workplace safer."

The government plans a "staged" return with ministers working with employers and unions to help workers understand safety guidance and public servants will be offered protective equipment varying "from setting to setting".

He also unveiled that the government has pledged an additional 1.6 billion pounds (2 billion U.S. dollars) to councils across England to support their "essential frontline services" including adult social care.

Co-charing the conference, National Medical Director of NHS (National Health Service) England Stephen Powis told reporters that the peak of hospital admissions has now passed, particularly in London.

It's "evident" the rate of coronavirus transmission in the community is decreasing despite the increase in testing which would show up more cases, said Powis.

As to the effects of the lockdown, Powis said as a doctor, he understood the measures can have detrimental effects.

"We are very aware of the effects that lockdown can have, socially, emotionally and on health. Deaths due to the virus have to be balanced off over time against the harm that is done around lockdown. It's not easy. Those are two things that are not easy to reconcile," he said.

Asked about the role of the contact tracing app in the government's policy of suppressing the virus, Powis noted that it's unlikely it'll be the single intervention that will ensure that the virus is always under control.

"It will need to sit aside other measures that we have become used to, such as self-isolating if you have symptoms of the virus," he told reporters.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakh MFA: No biological weapons development is underway in Kazakhstan
Kazakh MFA: No biological weapons development is underway in Kazakhstan
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to be efficiently supported against negative pandemic effects
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to be efficiently supported against negative pandemic effects
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on petroleum products import from Russia
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on petroleum products import from Russia
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of COVID-2019 cases across world up by more than 82,000 in past day - WHO World 00:35
UK COVID-19 deaths reach 28,446 as another 315 patients die Europe 00:01
Morocco reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, 4,903 in total Other News 3 May 23:43
Israel's Supreme Court discusses Netanyahu's fate as prime minister Israel 3 May 23:17
Singapore reports 657 new COVID-19 cases Other News 3 May 22:50
Shots fired by North Korea 'accidental': Pompeo US 3 May 22:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 3 May 22:00
Total reaffirms its commitment to wind energy Oil&Gas 3 May 21:55
Iran reveals volume of import, export through ports Business 3 May 21:49
Iran discloses volume of purchased wheat Business 3 May 21:49
Iran Energy Exchange reveals products to be on sale May 4 Oil&Gas 3 May 21:40
Several investors to start operating in Iran's Qazvin province Finance 3 May 21:37
Iran to boost raw silk cocoon production Business 3 May 21:35
Dutch coronavirus cases rise 335 to 40,571 with 69 new deaths: health authorities Europe 3 May 21:21
Turkey's COVID-19 recoveries exceed current number of patients Turkey 3 May 21:05
Morocco seizes over 1 ton of cannabis, arrests 2 Arab World 3 May 20:47
Singapore reports 657 new coronavirus cases, mostly foreign workers World 3 May 20:01
Air force plane crash kills 6 in Bolivia Other News 3 May 19:03
Iran starts exports to Kuwait from Dayyer port Business 3 May 18:23
Iran to repair petrochemical plants Oil&Gas 3 May 18:23
National Iranian South Oil Company discloses number of drilling platforms Oil&Gas 3 May 18:22
Iranian Central Oil Fields Company reveals number of drilled wells Oil&Gas 3 May 18:02
976 more people infected with coronavirus in Iran Society 3 May 18:02
Iran Khodro company reveals amount of funds to be saved Business 3 May 17:55
PMO reveals volume of loaded, unloaded cargo in Iran Business 3 May 17:53
Iran discloses value of dairy products exported from Zanjan province Business 3 May 17:53
Iran starts purchasing tea leaves from farmers Business 3 May 17:52
Iran announces enterprises put into operation in Yazd Business 3 May 17:51
Azerbaijan confirms 38 new COVID-19 cases Society 3 May 17:02
Voluntary insurance payments up in Azerbaijan in 1Q2020 Economy 3 May 16:04
Iran reveals number of enterprises to be restored in Golestan province Business 3 May 16:00
Azerbaijan implementing specialized financial modeling programs Business 3 May 15:37
Lithuanian ASHBURN International company’s executive director talks about advantages of innovation system Economy 3 May 15:01
Fees on compulsory types of insurance up in Azerbaijan in Q1 2020 Economy 3 May 14:32
How capital adequacy ratio to be calculated in support program in Azerbaijan? Finance 3 May 13:47
Iran announces trade turnover with Eurasian Economic Union Business 3 May 13:34
Iran reveals industrial enterprises to be commissioned in North Khorasan province Business 3 May 13:26
Georgia in talks to resume air traffic Transport 3 May 13:20
Lithuanian ASHBURN International company’s executive director talks about expansion of innovative solutions ICT 3 May 12:59
TRACECA discloses project on common requirements for transportation by vehicles Other News 3 May 11:55
Over four mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia Russia 3 May 11:37
Flash flood kills 4 persons in N. Afghanistan Other News 3 May 10:35
Thailand reports three new coronavirus cases, as some restrictions ease World 3 May 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 3 May 09:35
S.Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 10,793 in total Other News 3 May 08:59
Mol Group says Azerbaijani assets to ensure its healthy balance Oil&Gas 3 May 08:55
Brazil's supreme court suspends expelling 34 Venezuelan diplomats Other News 3 May 08:35
Gunshots fired from DPRK hit S.Korean guard post: South Korea military Other News 3 May 08:06
Berkshire sells entire stakes in U.S airlines: Buffett Finance 3 May 07:32
Ecuador reports 27,464 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 1,371 deaths Other News 3 May 06:47
Urgent: 5.7-magnitude quake hits 6km WNW of Lampa, Peru -- USGS Other News 3 May 06:05
5.3-magnitude quake hits 124km S of Ierapetra, Greece -- USGS Europe 3 May 05:16
298 new COVID-19 cases reported in Egypt, totaling 6,193 Arab World 3 May 04:28
UK had contingency plan for PM Johnson's death as he battled COVID-19, The Sun reports Europe 3 May 03:56
Kazakh MFA: No biological weapons development is underway in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 3 May 03:20
Hawaiian Airlines requires passengers to wear face coverings Transport 3 May 02:55
5.5 magnitude earthquake jolts Puerto Rico Other News 3 May 02:11
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll jumps, new cases stable Europe 3 May 01:23
Tesla applies to become UK electricity provider Business 3 May 00:27
34 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 2 May 23:41
France says 166 more deaths from COVID-19 taking toll to 24,760 Europe 2 May 22:30
EDB: Kazakhstan's economy to be efficiently supported against negative pandemic effects Business 2 May 21:15
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 78 to 3,336: ministry Turkey 2 May 21:14
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases pass 40,000 mark: Africa CDC Other News 2 May 20:19
Iran Energy Exchange reveals products to be on sale May 3 Oil&Gas 2 May 19:29
Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life Europe 2 May 18:26
Azerbaijani MFA sends note to Kazakhstan Politics 2 May 17:34
Iran announces number of enterprises to be commissioned in Golestan province Business 2 May 16:55
Uzbekistan to rent out land plots for growing agricultural products Business 2 May 16:33
Turkmenistan to change amount of payments collected from transit vehicles Business 2 May 16:18
Japanese TEPCO aims to invest in Georgian energy industry Oil&Gas 2 May 16:10
Inflation expectations remain unchanged in real sector of Azerbaijan Finance 2 May 16:02
Mobile oil separator system commissioned at Iran's South Yaran field Oil&Gas 2 May 15:56
IMF: decline in tourism industry undermines Georgia's economic activity Business 2 May 15:49
Kazakhstan introduces restrictions on petroleum products import from Russia Oil&Gas 2 May 15:47
State duty rates for consular operations decrease in Azerbaijan Politics 2 May 15:42
Production of Iran's Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company up Oil&Gas 2 May 15:36
Turkmenistan eyes to produce new cement brand Business 2 May 15:29
Azerbaijani SOCAR's Turkish subsidiary reveals volume of sales Oil&Gas 2 May 15:26
Azerbaijan confirms 40 new COVID-19 cases Society 2 May 15:26
Iran sees spike in COVID-19 deaths Iran 2 May 15:16
Azerbaijani factory's flour production up in 1Q2020 Business 2 May 15:15
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP resumes production Business 2 May 15:10
Fitch Ratings revises Outlook of Georgia's ProCredit Bank Business 2 May 15:07
Increased investment in renewables vital for oil companies Oil&Gas 2 May 15:06
Azerbaijani Center for Study of Economic Resources aims to improve investment climate Economy 2 May 15:05
IMF approves funds allocation in support to Georgia Finance 2 May 14:56
Spain's coronavirus death toll tops 25,000 Europe 2 May 13:55
National Iranian Drilling Company opens tender to purchase spare parts Tenders 2 May 13:46
Uzbek Commodity Exchange launches sale of domestic motor gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 2 May 13:44
Azerbaijan introduces special sanitary regime in some spheres of economy Society 2 May 13:31
Indonesia reports 292 new coronavirus cases, 31 new deaths Other News 2 May 13:21
Turkmengas state concern opens tender for purchase of plant, technological equipment Tenders 2 May 13:12
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister urges for being ready to suppress enemy provocations Politics 2 May 13:07
Turkmenistan reveals volume of sugar beet be harvested Business 2 May 12:56
Iran reveals volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Yazd railway Business 2 May 12:42
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate Oil&Gas 2 May 12:38
Uzbekistan continues to reduce fuel prices at filling stations Oil&Gas 2 May 12:33
National Bank of Georgia talks dollarization of deposits rates Finance 2 May 12:28
COVID-19 cases up by 16 in Georgia Georgia 2 May 12:08
All news