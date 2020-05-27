Germany reports 362 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 179,364

New infections with COVID-19 in Germany remained under last week's average as the number of confirmed cases increased by 362 within one day to 179,364, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the RKI, the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in Germany increased by 47 to 8,349 on Wednesday, resulting in a fatality rate of around 4.7 percent in Germany.

The number of people currently infected with COVID-10 in Germany continued to decline and fell to around 16,500 on Wednesday as the estimated number of people in Germany who had already recovered from COVID-19 increased by around 800 within one day to 162,800, according to the RKI.

The reproduction rate of COVID-19 in Germany based on a moving four-day-average also decreased and was currently estimated at 0.7, according to the daily situation report by the RKI for Tuesday.

Although new infections in Germany are slowing down, COVID-19 outbreaks continued to be reported in nursing homes and hospitals. The RKI stressed that people aged 70 years or older accounted for 86 percent of deaths but only 19 percent of all cases in Germany.

Germany's federal government and states agreed on Tuesday to extend contact restrictions till June 29 but some states such as Thuringia and Saxony have already announced a "paradigm shift" from July 6 onwards.

People in Germany should now "learn to live with this situation," said Thuringia's Minister President Bodo Ramelow who announced to finally switch "from crisis mode to normal mode."