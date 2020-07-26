Seven injured after car plows into sidewalk in Berlin

At least seven people were injured, including three seriously, on Sunday after a man drove into a group of people in Germany's capital here, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The driver plowed the black SUV into the Hardenbergplatz in the morning at around 7:20 a.m. local time (0520 GMT) and was then arrested by police, according to local media FOCUS ONLINE.

The police is still investigating the incident and a political or religious motive has been initially excluded.