EU energy sector sees 3.3 pct rise in industrial producer prices

The industrial producer prices in the European Union (EU) increased by 0.7 percent in June from the previous month when COVID-19 containment measures in various member states were still in place, Eurostat said Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Industrial producer prices registered the same increase in the eurozone, said the EU's statistical office. In May, prices had decreased by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU.

The figures show that the largest increase in industrial producer prices in the euro area was registered in the energy sector, which saw a growth of 3.1 percent, followed by a 0.2 percent increase in intermediate goods and 0.1 percent in capital goods. In the whole EU, industrial producer prices increased by 3.3 percent in the energy sector.

When compared with June 2019, industrial producer prices in June 2020 dropped by 3.7 percent in the euro area and by 3.4 percent in the EU.

The highest month-on-month increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+3.7 percent), Denmark (+3.3 percent) and Finland (+2.2 percent), while the only decrease was observed in Czechia (-0.1 percent).

The largest year-on-year decreases in industrial producer prices were observed in Lithuania (-7.8 percent), Belgium (-7.5 percent), Spain and Italy (both -6.1 percent), while the only increases were recorded in Malta (+1.5 percent), Slovenia (+0.7 percent) and Luxembourg (+0.1 percent).