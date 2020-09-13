Migrants rescued by Danish tanker land in Italy after 40 days at sea

Europe 13 September 2020 03:29 (UTC+04:00)
Migrants rescued by Danish tanker land in Italy after 40 days at sea

A group of migrants who had been blocked aboard a tanker in the Mediterranean for more than a month were allowed to land in Sicily on Saturday after Italy agreed to take them in, NGO Mediterranea said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The 25 people still at sea disembarked late on Saturday in the port town of Pozzallo, in Sicily, in southern Italy, due to health reasons, ending a “nightmare”, the statement said.

“The longest and most shameful stand-off of European maritime history ends,” Mediterranea tweeted after the landing.

The migrants had been transferred on Friday to the Italian charity ship Mare Jonio, operated by Mediterranea, after being anchored off the coast of Malta on the Maersk Etienne - operated by Maersk Tankers - since August.

The people aboard were “in serious psycho-physical conditions that make it impossible for them to stay on the petrol tanker”, Mediterranea said after the transfer.

The Maersk Etienne’s crew had rescued the migrants, including a pregnant woman, on Aug. 4 near Malta from a wooden dinghy that had been at sea for days and sank immediately after the rescue operation.

Neither the Maltese, Italian nor Libyan authorities had let the migrants come ashore, according to Maersk Tankers, the operator of Maersk Etienne.

“This 40-day blockage is intolerable,” French NGO SOS Mediterranee said on Twitter, calling on countries of the European Union to provide a solution for almost 300 migrants aboard a ship operated by Spanish group Open Arms.

For years Italy has been the primary route into Europe for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and other migrants, while Libya’s west coast has been a main departure point for African migrants hoping to reach Europe.

Numbers started falling due to an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support the Libyan coast guard to intercept boats, but have picked up in 2020.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender on medical supplies
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender on medical supplies
Turkmenistan’s Halkbank to be transformed into joint-stock company
Turkmenistan’s Halkbank to be transformed into joint-stock company
Loading Bars
Latest
Migrants rescued by Danish tanker land in Italy after 40 days at sea Europe 03:29
Moscow reports 14 coronavirus deaths in past day - crisis center Russia 02:44
About 300 people detained during Yellow Vests protests in France — minister Europe 02:01
France's COVID-19 daily infections top 10,000 Europe 01:15
Pompeo says U.S. 'deeply concerned' over Turkey actions in east Med US 00:33
Extraction from Iran's South Pars gas field restarts Oil&Gas 12 September 23:58
UK records 3,497 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Europe 12 September 23:31
Iran expands red meat production Business 12 September 23:14
Turkey ramping up cement export to Germany Turkey 12 September 23:04
Iran boosts tea leaf production Business 12 September 22:58
Two people killed in crash of light sport aircraft outside Moscow Russia 12 September 22:27
Georgia reveals number of agricultural loans issued in country Business 12 September 22:13
Currency sales rate for September 7-11 revealed Finance 12 September 22:04
Kazakhstan sees positive trend in transparency of ecological information Oil&Gas 12 September 21:41
Turkey reports 1,509 new COVID-19 cases, 289,635 in total Turkey 12 September 21:29
Africa's confirmed COVID-19 cases close to 1.34 mln: Africa CDC Other News 12 September 21:06
VAT exemption for Iran's free zones to be reviewed Business 12 September 20:34
Indonesia reports 3,806 new COVID-19 cases, 106 new deaths Other News 12 September 20:31
Turkey increases steel export to Russia Turkey 12 September 20:31
Iran discloses number of countries where exports vegetables Business 12 September 20:20
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products sold on September 12 Oil&Gas 12 September 20:15
Sahiba Gafarova meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (PHOTO) Politics 12 September 20:13
Turkmengas opens tender for maintenance of gas turbine compressors Tenders 12 September 20:13
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 12 September 20:12
Assistant to Azerbaijani president visits military units in frontline zone Politics 12 September 20:11
Georgia reveals number of international visitors to country in August 2020 Tourism 12 September 19:58
Iran's West Azerbaijan Province sees increase in amount of knowledge-based companies Business 12 September 19:24
Bahrain and Israel foreign ministers hold phone call Arab World 12 September 19:05
Copper ore production down in Kazakhstan year-on-year Business 12 September 19:04
Australian COVID-19 death toll surpasses 800 with 6 new deaths reported Other News 12 September 18:27
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Yazd Province growing Business 12 September 18:16
Restrictions remain in force during quarantine regime in Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region Society 12 September 18:05
Several restrictions within quarantine regime remain in force in Azerbaijan Society 12 September 18:02
Ali Bakeer: Trying to strategically alter demographics of Nagorno-Karabakh region is crime against humanity Politics 12 September 17:47
Azerbaijan confirms 167 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 12 September 17:17
Georgia sees increase in foreign direct investment from UK Business 12 September 17:12
FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London Europe 12 September 17:06
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender on medical supplies Tenders 12 September 17:02
Iran reduces import of Turkey-made steel Turkey 12 September 17:01
Fumigation work ongoing at production, storage facilities in Azerbaijan Economy 12 September 16:57
Iran`s Chabahar Airport closed due to runway repairs Transport 12 September 16:12
Iran rice imports decrease nearly by half Business 12 September 16:03
China bans German pork imports after African swine fever case Europe 12 September 14:57
Nasimi District Court rejects motion of arrested ex-ambassador of Azerbaijan to Serbia Society 12 September 14:45
Depositors of banks liquidated in Azerbaijan continue to receive compensations Finance 12 September 14:14
Shamil Ayrim: Visit of Azerbaijani delegation - great moral support for Turkey Politics 12 September 14:13
COVID-related death toll in Iran exceeds 23,000 Society 12 September 14:08
Turkmenistan’s Halkbank to be transformed into joint-stock company Finance 12 September 14:06
Georgia prolongs limitations imposed on scheduled international air flights Transport 12 September 14:04
Apple revises App Store guidelines, loosening some in-app payment rules US 12 September 13:57
Turkey-China trade turnover grows in 1H2020 Business 12 September 13:44
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange announced Business 12 September 13:29
Azerbaijani oil price continues to decrease Finance 12 September 13:06
Italy exports more products to Azerbaijan Business 12 September 12:59
Volume of Iran's exports via Chabahar port increases Business 12 September 12:58
Turkish MP: UN must stop resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to occupied Azerbaijani lands Politics 12 September 12:53
Georgian expert: Resettlement of Armenians from other countries to occupied territories - contrary to international law Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 September 12:46
Iran reveals value of exports to Arab countries Business 12 September 12:44
Iran discloses volume of loans issued in Iran's Semnan Province Finance 12 September 12:40
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (Sept.4-11) Finance 12 September 12:37
Peter Tase: EU should take immediate actions against Armenia’s illegal settlement policy in Nagorno-Karabakh Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 September 12:05
Uzbek Artel resumes trade relations with Afghanistan Business 12 September 11:51
Turkmenistan introduces mandatory insurance for passengers of all transport types Transport 12 September 11:42
Uzbekistan to produce new generation cotton pickers-transformers Uzbekistan 12 September 11:28
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia uses displaced persons from Syria, Lebanon as armed mercenaries Politics 12 September 11:24
Turkish energy company to build thermal power plant in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12 September 11:09
COVID-19 cases exceed 2,000 in Georgia Georgia 12 September 11:07
Azerbaijani NGOs send appeal to OSCE MG on illegal resettlement of Armenians to Nagorno-Karabakh Politics 12 September 10:51
Japan's JICA to fund combined cycle construction at Uzbek thermal power plant Oil&Gas 12 September 10:45
Turkmenbashi oil refinery to sign contract with Chinese for equipment purchase Oil&Gas 12 September 10:36
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 September 10:26
Azerbaijan president congratulates chairman of Russian Children's Fund Politics 12 September 10:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12 September 10:13
French ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission Turkmenistan 12 September 10:04
Iranian currency rates for September 12 Finance 12 September 09:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 12 Uzbekistan 12 September 09:47
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480 Europe 12 September 09:47
Shiraz-Boushehr-Asalouyeh railway in Iran to increase cargo transportation Transport 12 September 09:45
Iran's auto parts industry suffers, while housing, foreign currency markets emerge Business 12 September 09:35
Iran's industrial sector needs investors Business 12 September 09:30
MP: Destroying of Azerbaijani historical monuments - element of Armenia's vandalism policy Politics 12 September 09:10
Engineering work begins as Turkey looks to deliver gas from Black Sea in 2023 Turkey 12 September 08:55
6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Miyagi Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 12 September 08:19
Zarif praises Saint Vincent's principled stance in UNSC Iran 12 September 08:07
In-person studies postponed until October 1 in Tbilisi and large cities of Georgia Georgia 12 September 08:05
FM Çavuşoğlu underlines cooperation with Senegal on final stop of 3-nation Africa tour Turkey 12 September 07:51
Tajikistan and Afghanistan Strengthen Security Cooperation Tajikistan 12 September 07:36
Italian municipalities introduce Kazakh-tested platform to track quarantine compliance Business 12 September 07:34
China tops Italy's list of non-EU import partners in 2019 Economy 12 September 07:22
S.Korea reports 136 more COVID-19 cases, 22,055 in total Other News 12 September 06:31
FAA to begin key Boeing 737 MAX training review on Monday in London Transport 12 September 05:42
Croatia says tourism results in first eight months better than expected Tourism 12 September 04:31
Egyptian president hails peace agreement between Bahrain, Israel Arab World 12 September 03:19
Canada's industrial product price continuing up Economy 12 September 02:25
Egyptian, French leaders discuss regional issues Europe 12 September 01:37
At least 50 killed in collapsed gold mine in east Congo Other News 12 September 00:49
Russia increases exports of lead products to Turkmenistan Business 11 September 23:58
Schools safest place for children amid pandemic, expert says Turkey 11 September 23:36
Iran participates in China tourism industry exhibition Tourism 11 September 23:25
Teleschool will be fully resumed on September 15 Georgia 11 September 23:15
All news