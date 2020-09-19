Poland reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 infections, record high since outbreak

The Polish health ministry reported on Saturday 1,002 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period, the largest single-day surge since the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The government expects numbers to rise steadily over the coming weeks as people return to their normal lives, a health ministry spokesperson told local media after a press conference.

"People are returning to work," the spokesperson said. "We have a large number of contacts on the streets. This is simply the effect of returning to normality."

He added that the ministry currently does not identify any particular hotspots.

Experts note that the reopening of schools at the start of this month very likely contributed to the steady rise in numbers. "Every country that opened its schools is seeing a rise in sickness numbers," pediatrician Lukasz Durajski told news website Onet.

Up to 78,330 people in the country have been infected by COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, with the death toll reaching 2,282, according to the health ministry.