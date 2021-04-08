UK records another 3,030 coronavirus cases, 53 deaths

Another 3,030 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,370,321, according to official figures released Thursday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The country also reported another 53 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 126,980. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 31.8 million people have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the official figures.

Earlier Thursday, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Britain has more than enough supply of alternative vaccines to vaccinate all adults under 30 in the country.

His remarks came after the British government's vaccination advisory body said Wednesday that Britons aged 18-29 will be offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine amid concerns over its possible link with reported rare cases of blood clots.

Hancock told the BBC that Britain is still on track to vaccinate all adults by July 31.

Currently, Britain is also rolling out the Pfizer jab, and the first doses of the Moderna vaccine were administered Wednesday in Wales.

The country also has supply agreements with several other companies that are still waiting for approval, including Valneva and Janssen.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.