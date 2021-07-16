UK PM pledges more powers for local leaders in levelling up plan

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled measures to level up the country, including by taking a more flexible approach to devolution and growing the private sector, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

He set out the catalytic role for government and the need to empower strong local leaders by taking a more flexible approach to devolution, with new "County Deals" to take devolution beyond the largest cities.

County Deals will be bespoke to the needs of individual places, bringing decisions closer to people and places, potentially allowing more places to benefit from strong, high profile local champions. The initiative will give places the tools they need to pilot new ideas, create jobs, drive growth and improve public services, according to a statement from Downing Street.

Speaking from Coventry, about 160 km north of London, Johnson called for focusing on growing the private sector by creating the conditions for long-term growth and productivity and investing in infrastructure and connectivity as well as ensuring that people have access to good public services, and the skills and training needed to get good jobs.

Johnson said there will be new funding of 50 million pounds (about 69 million U.S. dollars) next year for grassroots football pitches to enable more people to access high-quality football pitches, targeting at left-behind communities and helping to address health inequalities, as well as ensuring more people can play the nation's sport.

Another key part of the prime minister's plan is the regeneration of high streets by adapting to changing economic trends. For example, al fresco dining will become the norm, with pavement licences to be extended and then made permanent, making it easier and cheaper for pubs, restaurants and cafes to set up tables outside and serve more customers.

"I believe we will have made progress in levelling up when we have begun to raise living standards, spread opportunity, improved our public services and restored people's sense of pride in their community," Johnson said.