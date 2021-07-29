France's new health pass rules to enter into force on Aug. 9

The new French law extending the use of the health pass (pass sanitaire) to a wider range of public places will enter into force on Aug. 9 to help the country battle with the fourth COVID-19 wave, the French government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the law, only people who have completed their vaccination, tested negative or recently recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed to enter restaurants and cafes, and go to shopping centers, gyms and even hospitals except for emergencies.

The use of the health pass has been compulsory since July 21 in cultural and leisure venues (cinemas, museums, etc.) where more than 50 people gather.

Warning that "the sanitary situation continues to worsen and remains worrying," he urged his hesitating compatriots to get vaccinated.

To date, 50.5 percent of the French population -- 34 million people -- have completed their vaccination against COVID-19.

The number of new daily infections hit a three-month high at 26,871, the health authorities said. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations have increased for the third day in a row. A total of 7,137 people were hospitalized, 978 of them in intensive care.