Pfizer begins study of mRNA flu vaccine
Pfizer Inc said it had dosed the first patient in a trial testing a flu vaccine based on messenger RNA, the same technology used in the COVID-19 shots made by the U.S. drugmaker and BioNTech, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The early-stage trial, conducted in the United States, will test the vaccine in healthy adults ages 65- 85.
"The COVID-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA. Influenza remains an area where we see a need for vaccines," said Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at Pfizer.
The study will test the safety and immune responses of the vaccine, compared to another FDA-approved influenza vaccine
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev played decisive role in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - Russian expert
Commander of Azerbaijani Special Forces meets with war veterans on occasion of anniversary of second Karabakh war (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan achieves historical success due to strong will and far-sighted policy of President Ilham Aliyev - Ambassador of Uzbekistan
CITY College, University of York Europe Campus holds seminar on "Gamification: The Contemporary Way to Engage Employees and Customers" in Baku (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
Turkey's deputy national defense minister on visit in Azerbaijan to pay respect to martyrs of Second Karabakh War (PHOTO)