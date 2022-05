One person was killed and two seriously injured after a train derailed outside Vienna early Monday evening, local media reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Eleven people were slightly injured in the accident, which happened around 6 p.m. (1700 GMT) near the town of Muenchendorf, located south of the Austrian capital, according to Austrian news agency APA.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, and rescue efforts are still underway, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.