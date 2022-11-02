Sweden advises against COVID-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid for under 30s

Nuvaxovid, the COVID-19 vaccine created by U.S. company Novavax, should not be given to individuals younger than 30, the Public Health Agency of Sweden said here on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The agency cited research conducted in Australia, which showed an increased risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the tissue surrounding the heart) after vaccination.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and awaiting more data," Soren Andersson, head of the agency's unit for vaccination programs, said in a press release.

Around 7,000 doses of Nuvaxovid have already been administered in Sweden. The agency said that younger people who had recently been vaccinated with Nuvaxovid had no reason to worry as "the risk is very small," and they could continue with the next dose of another type of vaccine.

Those aged 30 and over may still be vaccinated with Nuvaxovid and the agency said the decision to restrict the use of the vaccine is temporary, pending further investigation.