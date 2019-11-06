Bird chooses Israel to trial scooter recharging points

6 November 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

International electric scooter rental service Bird has set up three recharging stations in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, Trend with reference to Globes reports.

Bird is trying out the recharging stations in Israel for the first time anywhere in the world and it could herald a change in a business model that until now has been based on dockless electric scooters with juicers, or "bird hunters" earning about NIS 25 per scooter that they recharge.

Bird said, "We have no plans to cut out the work of the 'bird hunters' or reduce it and the recharging stations will operate in parallel."

The three recharging stations that have been installed, each with space for 6-8 scooters, are in Tel Aviv's Bograshov and Dizengoff Streets and in Ramat Gan.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv Municipality has tightened the regulations on the electric scooters offered for rent by Bird, Lime and Wind. From December 15 the companies will be required to allocate a registration number to each scooter. Each of the companies operates an estimated 2,500 scooters in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Petah Tikva.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Netanyahu says Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons
Israel 04:17
Number of US, Israeli tourists in Turkey up in September 2019
Turkey 5 November 16:26
Azerbaijani gymnasts grab gold at European Acrobatics Championships
Society 4 November 12:41
All Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide to reopen November 1 after strike
Israel 1 November 00:47
Missile fired at Israel from Gaza Strip - IDF
Israel 31 October 22:58
Volume of Turkey's exports from Istanbul, Ankara to Israel in 9 months 2019 disclosed (Exclusive)
Turkey 29 October 14:49
Latest
Construction of road bridge nearing completion in Turkey
Turkey 15:19
Largest share of GWP in Uzbekistan belongs to voluntary non-life insurance products
Finance 15:15
Zenith Energy approves Prospectus for issuance of 25M euros
Oil&Gas 15:08
With introducing eSIM, concept of roaming to disappear – Azerbaijani expert
ICT 15:08
Germany is just another country, ECB's 'owl' Lagarde tells paper
Europe 15:07
Turkmen president to hold talks in Italy
Turkmenistan 15:02
Healthcare ministry prepares proposals on simplification of import of medicines to Azerbaijan
Society 15:02
Attacks on information systems of Azerbaijan's state agencies increase
ICT 15:00
Iran takes new step away from nuke deal
Nuclear Program 14:55