Bird chooses Israel to trial scooter recharging points

International electric scooter rental service Bird has set up three recharging stations in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, Trend with reference to Globes reports.

Bird is trying out the recharging stations in Israel for the first time anywhere in the world and it could herald a change in a business model that until now has been based on dockless electric scooters with juicers, or "bird hunters" earning about NIS 25 per scooter that they recharge.

Bird said, "We have no plans to cut out the work of the 'bird hunters' or reduce it and the recharging stations will operate in parallel."

The three recharging stations that have been installed, each with space for 6-8 scooters, are in Tel Aviv's Bograshov and Dizengoff Streets and in Ramat Gan.

Meanwhile, Tel Aviv Municipality has tightened the regulations on the electric scooters offered for rent by Bird, Lime and Wind. From December 15 the companies will be required to allocate a registration number to each scooter. Each of the companies operates an estimated 2,500 scooters in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Givatayim and Petah Tikva.

