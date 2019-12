The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Thursday that the national air defence system had intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

“A rocket was fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians. The rocket was intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System,” the IDF wrote on its Twitter page.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

