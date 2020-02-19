Israeli cybersecurity co SentinelOne raises $200m

Israeli cybersecurity company SentinelOne has raised $200 million at a company valuation of more than $1 billion. The financing round was led by Insight Partners and with the participation of Upwest, Samsung Ventures, Accel, Red Point and others. This is SentinelOne's second financing round within nine months, having raised $120 million last June, and the company has now raised $430 million in total, Trend with reference to Globes reports.

SentinelOne was founded in 2013 by two childhood friends from Petah Tikvah, CEO Tomer Weingarten and Almog Cohen who is no longer active in the company. SentinelOne has 500 employees including 150 at its Israel development center. .

SentinelOne has developed a platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) to secure end points including laptops, PCs, servers, cloud servers and IoT devices. The company's system can analyze bodies of big data in real time, identify anomalies and provide a response to attacks and even prevent them using machine learning.