Israel decides to close bars, clubs, gyms after coronavirus infection rise

Israel 6 July 2020 17:24 (UTC+04:00)
Israel decides to close bars, clubs, gyms after coronavirus infection rise

Israel’s government reimposed a series of restrictions on Monday to fight a spike in coronavirus infections, deciding on the immediate closure of bars, night clubs, gyms and event halls, Israel Radio said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

At a special cabinet session that decided on the measures, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had to reverse course in the coronavirus crisis to avoid a wider lockdown.

