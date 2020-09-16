Israel's total COVID-19 cases rise to 164,402

The total COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 164,402 on Tuesday with 4,034 new cases, according to the data released by the state's Ministry of Health.

The death toll from the disease rose to 1,147 in Israel, with the addition of 11 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 524 to 534, out of 1,153 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 120,727, with 2,157 new ones, while the active cases currently stand at 42,528.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Ministry of Science and Technology said it has launched an international database for coronavirus research.

The new database was launched at an online conference of science ministers from 19 countries, who discussed global collaboration in COVID-19 research.

The database's goal is to share scientific and innovative research between countries and to constitute a global knowledge center for coronavirus research.