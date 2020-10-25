Israeli cabinet approves Bahrain normalization accord

Israel's cabinet approved on Sunday the country's normalization accord with Bahrain, ahead of a vote in the parliament on the deal, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that the cabinet approved submitting the accord, titled "The Establishment of Diplomatic, Peaceful and Friendly Relations between the State of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain," for the parliament approval.

The agreement, signed at the White House on Sept. 15, was approved unanimously, Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel's minister of settlement affairs, told Army Radio.

A Knesset (parliament) plenum is expected to vote on the accord "soon," a parliamentary spokesperson told Xinhua.

The cabinet of Bahrain approved the deal on Oct. 19.

Also on Sunday, the Israeli cabinet ratified the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, the cabinet said in its statement. The accord was signed at the White House together with the Bahraini accord in September and approved by the Israeli Knesset in an 80-13 vote on Oct. 15.