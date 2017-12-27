Blast injures ten in St. Petersburg shop, 50 evacuated

27 December 2017 21:34 (UTC+04:00)

An emergency services' source told Sputnik that 10 people have been injured as a result of "an explosion of an unidentified device" in a shop in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, which has prompted the evacuation of at least 50 people.

"An explosion was reported at 18:45 [15:45 GMT], the emergency services arrived at the scene at 19:00 [16:00 GMT]… Four people sought medical treatment," the representative of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The blast reportedly occurred inside a locker in a grocery store at an entertainment complex.

The police, bomb-disposal experts and rescuers have arrived at the scene; there has been no fire as a result of the explosion, and the building hasn't been damaged much, the source said.

"At the moment the store is closed, buyers and staff have been evacuated. Special services are working at the scene. There is no more detailed information at the moment," the press service of the retail chain told Sputnik.

The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation after the explosion, while its head, Alexander Bastrykin, has departed for St. Petersburg in order to examine the circumstances of the blast.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey to pay a part of cost for Russian S-400 through loan
Turkey 27 December 18:44
Russian gas export to Turkey increases
Oil&Gas 27 December 17:42
Russia’s election commission accepts Putin’s documents for nomination
World 27 December 14:52
One killed, three wounded in shooting at Moscow confectionary factory
World 27 December 12:13
Russia reveals details of contract for delivery of S-400 defense system to Turkey
Turkey 27 December 11:49
Russian-Turkish contract on S-400 missile systems worth $2.5 bln — Rostec corporation
World 27 December 06:01
Russian and US top diplomats seek to boost strategic stability dialogue
Other News 27 December 01:25
Ilham Aliyev attends CIS informal meeting in Moscow (PHOTO)
Politics 26 December 20:33
Turkmenistan, Russia mull bilateral co-op prospects
Turkmenistan 26 December 13:06
Russian company to search for gold in Uzbekistan
Economy news 26 December 11:18
Russian warship escorted by UK frigate in North Sea
World 26 December 05:15
Russia's standards agency says Nissan to recall 127,738 cars
World 25 December 16:23
Russia’s investments into Azerbaijan reach $1.5B
Economy news 25 December 14:46
Azerbaijani, Russian companies ink MoUs (PHOTO)
Economy news 25 December 14:38
Azerbaijan aims to apply new mechanisms to develop trade relations with Russia
Economy news 25 December 14:37
Russia revokes Red Wings Airlines permit for flights to Azerbaijan
Economy news 25 December 14:06
Turkmenistan, Russia mull development of coastal, maritime tourism in Caspian Sea
Turkmenistan 25 December 13:04
REC reveals its portfolio volume on support of Russian companies in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 25 December 12:06