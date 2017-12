Blast injures ten in St. Petersburg shop, 50 evacuated

An emergency services' source told Sputnik that 10 people have been injured as a result of "an explosion of an unidentified device" in a shop in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, which has prompted the evacuation of at least 50 people.

"An explosion was reported at 18:45 [15:45 GMT], the emergency services arrived at the scene at 19:00 [16:00 GMT]… Four people sought medical treatment," the representative of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said.

The blast reportedly occurred inside a locker in a grocery store at an entertainment complex.

The police, bomb-disposal experts and rescuers have arrived at the scene; there has been no fire as a result of the explosion, and the building hasn't been damaged much, the source said.

"At the moment the store is closed, buyers and staff have been evacuated. Special services are working at the scene. There is no more detailed information at the moment," the press service of the retail chain told Sputnik.

The Russian Investigative Committee launched a criminal investigation after the explosion, while its head, Alexander Bastrykin, has departed for St. Petersburg in order to examine the circumstances of the blast.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news