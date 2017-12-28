US says believes in visa crisis settlement between Ankara, Washington

28 December 2017 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US believes in the settlement of the visa crisis between Ankara and Washington, the US embassy in Turkey said in a message Dec. 28.

According to the message, the US embassy will also restore the issuance of visas to Turkish citizens.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Ankara said in a statement that the issuance of non-immigrant visas to Turkish citizens will be resumed in January 2019.

On Oct. 8, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Russia and Turkey coordinating simpler visa policies for service passport holders
Turkey 28 December 22:04
Attack on Turkish military unit: 3 wounded
Turkey 28 December 15:47
Azerbaijan postpones joining Turkish postal operator’s e-commerce project
IT 28 December 15:44
All security measures taken in Istanbul before New Year, says governor
Turkey 28 December 14:51
Foreign Ministry: Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Kabul
Other News 28 December 14:49
Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey
Turkey 28 December 14:28
Installation of above-ground pipes at Star refinery 98% complete
Oil&Gas 28 December 14:15
38 IS members detained in Turkey
Other News 28 December 11:43
Suakin Island’s lease to Turkey poses no threat for Arab countries’ security - Sudan
Turkey 28 December 10:12
North American oil prices up
Oil&Gas 28 December 09:58
EBRD issues loan to support Turkish renewable projects
Oil&Gas 28 December 09:16
US claims F-16s killed top Taliban leader
Other News 28 December 02:20
Turkey to pay a part of cost for Russian S-400 through loan
Turkey 27 December 18:44
Russian gas export to Turkey increases
Oil&Gas 27 December 17:42
Initial phase of Southern Gas Corridor just the beginning: US energy envoy (exclusive)
Oil&Gas 27 December 15:33
Azerbaijan increases gas export to Turkey
Oil&Gas 27 December 15:27
Turkey to build shipyard on Sudanese island
Turkey 27 December 15:24
Almost 70% of Turkey’s population deems country’s joining EU impossible
Turkey 27 December 13:04