US says believes in visa crisis settlement between Ankara, Washington

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US believes in the settlement of the visa crisis between Ankara and Washington, the US embassy in Turkey said in a message Dec. 28.

According to the message, the US embassy will also restore the issuance of visas to Turkish citizens.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Ankara said in a statement that the issuance of non-immigrant visas to Turkish citizens will be resumed in January 2019.

On Oct. 8, the US suspended issuance of visas to Turkish citizens due to the arrest of an employee of the US Consulate General in Istanbul. Turkey also suspended the issuance of visas to US citizens.

