Six killed in car-bus collision in India

15 June 2018 22:35 (UTC+04:00)

At least six people were killed in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a car on Friday in India's southwestern state of Karnataka, police said, Xinhua reported.

The accident took place in Koluru in Ballari district, about 313 km north of Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka.

"In a tragic road accident today, six persons, including a seven-year-old child, travelling in a car were killed after the car collided head-on with a State Road Transport Corporation bus," a police official said. "The accident occurred near Kolur cross. While five people died on spot, one succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital."

Following the accident, police teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue work.

Police have registered a case and ordered investigations into the accident

Deadly road accidents are common in India due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

