9 killed in border station attack in NW Tunisia

8 July 2018 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

At least nine members of Tunisia's security forces were killed on Sunday by "a group of terrorists" in a border security station in northwest Jendouba province, confirmed the interior ministry, according to Xinhua.

According to the ministry, the nine victims were from National Guard, of which eight were killed on the spot and one died of heavy injuries later.

A group of terrorists infiltrated the area to set a trap targeting a patrol of the National Guard, added the ministry.

An exchange of fire is currently ongoing between the attackers and security forces in the area.

