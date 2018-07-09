Tropical storm Chris could approach Atlantic Canada by Thursday

9 July 2018 05:51 (UTC+04:00)

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is tracking a tropical storm that could approach Atlantic Canada by Thursday, The Guardian reported.

Sunday morning, Environment Canada issued a tropical cyclone information statement for P.E.I. Kings and Queens counties, but noted there is still a “good deal of uncertaintly” about the forecast track and intensity of the storm.

Tropical storm Chris formed off the Carolina coast Sunday morning, where it’s expected to remain over the next few days.

By Tuesday, Chris is forecast to move in a northeastward direction, gaining strength as it does so. By late Tuesday or early Wednesday the storm could attain hurricane status.

Environment Canada said it appears this storm could approach Nova Scotia by Thursday, likely weakening slightly as it does so.

The Canadian Hurricane Center has been closely monitoring this developing storm for a few days and will continue to do so. If the current forecast track remains as is, it is likely that regularly issued bulletins will begin early Tuesday morning.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan, US, S. Korea ready to provide security assurance to North Korea
Other News 03:00
Pompeo says sanctions "in place" until DPRK achieves final fully-verified denuclearization
US 8 July 21:35
US drone strike kills 4 IS militants in Afghanistan
US 8 July 10:51
Germany holding Iranian assets due to new US sanctions – MP
Economy news 8 July 10:24
Pompeo 'very firm' on complete denuclearization of North Korea
US 7 July 09:41
Pompeo visits Pyongyang
US 7 July 07:26
Latest
Three out of four South Sudanese children have known nothing but war: UNICEF
Other News 05:18
British Brexit Secretary David Davis resigns: source
Europe 04:40
3 children drowned in France
Europe 04:11
Amesbury incident: woman exposed to nerve agent dies
Europe 03:35
Japan, US, S. Korea ready to provide security assurance to North Korea
Other News 03:00
Irish, Austrian PMs welcome UK Brexit plan, questions remain
Europe 02:20
Ethiopia and Eritrea to re-open embassies in each other's capitals
Other News 01:43
Two Filipinas kidnapped in Iraq freed
Other News 01:11
At least 85 dead as flooding and landslides hit Japan
Other News 00:37