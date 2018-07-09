Tropical storm Chris could approach Atlantic Canada by Thursday

The Canadian Hurricane Centre is tracking a tropical storm that could approach Atlantic Canada by Thursday, The Guardian reported.

Sunday morning, Environment Canada issued a tropical cyclone information statement for P.E.I. Kings and Queens counties, but noted there is still a “good deal of uncertaintly” about the forecast track and intensity of the storm.

Tropical storm Chris formed off the Carolina coast Sunday morning, where it’s expected to remain over the next few days.

By Tuesday, Chris is forecast to move in a northeastward direction, gaining strength as it does so. By late Tuesday or early Wednesday the storm could attain hurricane status.

Environment Canada said it appears this storm could approach Nova Scotia by Thursday, likely weakening slightly as it does so.

The Canadian Hurricane Center has been closely monitoring this developing storm for a few days and will continue to do so. If the current forecast track remains as is, it is likely that regularly issued bulletins will begin early Tuesday morning.

