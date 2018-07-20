Speaker of Japanese parliament’s upper house may visit Russia next week

20 July 2018 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

Chuichi Date, the chairman of the Japanese parliament’s upper house, will pay an official visit to Russia next week, TASS with reference to the Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

During the visit, to take place on July 23-25, the official will make a speech at the Federation Council, the Russian parliament’s upper chamber, on July 24.

According to the agency, Date is also expected to hold separate meetings with heads of both chambers of the Russian parliament, Federation Council Chair Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

