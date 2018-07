An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted Hawaii region, Hawaii at 22:10:25 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said, Xinhua reported.

The epicenter, with a depth of 0.91 km, was initially determined to be at 19.4065 degrees north latitude and 155.2836667 degrees west longitude.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news