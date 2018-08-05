Islamic State says it carried out Afghan Shi'ite mosque bombing

5 August 2018 03:33 (UTC+04:00)

Islamic State on Saturday claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a Shi’ite Muslim mosque in eastern Afghanistan that killed 39 people and wounded at least 80 others, Reuters reported.

In a statement carried by its Amaq news agency, the group said around 150 Shi’ites and security forces members were killed or wounded in Friday’s attack in the city of Gardez in Paktia province, but gave few details on how the attack was carried out.

The Paktia police chief said that two burka-clad militants carried out the attack on the mosque, where more than 100 people had gathered to pray.

Islamic State militants view Shi’ite Muslims as heretics.

The group has claimed responsibility for a series of attacks on Shi’ite mosques, security installations and civilians in Afghanistan in recent weeks as pressure builds for peace talks between the Western-backed government and the Taliban.

The attack underlines the dire security situation after four decades of war and 17 years of U.S. intervention.

No reliable census information exists on the size of the Shi’ite community in Afghanistan, but estimates range around 10-15 percent, including most members of the Persian-speaking Hazara ethnic group and some Tajiks.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan establish mutual goods transit
Economy news 4 August 15:31
Suicide bomb attack on mosque in Afghanistan kills 39
Other News 3 August 21:55
Kazakhstan, Afghanistan discuss prospects of bilateral relations
Kazakhstan 3 August 20:46
Suicide bomb attack on Afghan Shi'ite mosque kills 25
Other News 3 August 16:20
Three foreigners abducted and killed in Afghan capital
Other News 2 August 12:19
Afghanistan plans to hold presidential election on April 20 next year
Other News 31 July 18:15
Latest
Second plane crashes in Swiss Alps on Saturday
Other News 04:21
Family of four killed in small plane crash in Swiss forest (Updated)
Europe 02:51
Car bomb attack injures 6 security personnel in southern Yemen
Arab World 02:21
Boko Haram attack leaves 5 dead in Nigerian village
Other News 01:23
Over 110 student protesters wounded in clashes with police in Bangladesh
Other News 00:25
Brazilian Workers’ Party nominates jailed ex-head Lula as presidential candidate
Other News 4 August 23:45
Steven Seagal appointed special representative for Russian-US humanitarian ties
Russia 4 August 23:01
Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Samukh region
Politics 4 August 22:25
NATO to build air base in Albania
Other News 4 August 22:15