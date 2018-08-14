Hippo Attack: One tourist killed, another injured at Kenyan lake

One Taiwanese tourist was killed and another injured by a hippopotamus after the pair approached the animal to take photos near Lake Naivasha, a freshwater lake in Kenya, Sputnik reported.

Several witnesses who viewed the attack claim that the men moved too close to the animal.

According to a Monday report by Asia Times, 66-year-old Chang Ming Chuang died at the Naivasha District Hospital on Saturday. Sixty-two year-old man, who was also attacked by the hippo, is being treated for minor bruises at Naivasha Sopa Resort, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) reported. In a Sunday tweet, KWS also said that they are currently tracking the hippo.

