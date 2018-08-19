Minor injuries reported after new tremor rocks Indonesia's Lombok

19 August 2018 21:00 (UTC+04:00)

A fresh tremor of 6.3 magnitude struck the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Sunday, after an earthquake killed more than 430 people there this month, Reuters reports.

USGS estimated the depth of the latest tremor at 7.9 km and said the epicenter was on the northeastern shoulder of the island at the foot of Mount Rinjani. There was no tsunami warning, and authorities later said there had been only minor injuries and limited damage.

Lombok, just east of Bali, the southeast Asian country’s most famous tourist destination, has been rocked by a series of quakes and aftershocks since July 29, including a 6.9-magnitude tremor on Aug. 5.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Strong 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Indonesia's Lombok
Other News 09:22
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18 August 18:38
Quake rattles southern Costa Rica, Panama; no damage reported
Other News 18 August 04:45
Azerbaijani president congratulates Indonesian, Gabonese counterparts
Politics 17 August 13:52
5.0-magnitude quake jolts southern Italy
Europe 16 August 22:50
At least 5 people wounded in magnitude 5.0 earthquake in China
China 13 August 08:25
Latest
Afghanistan announces Muslim Eid holiday ceasefire with Taliban
Other News 20:11
Japanese-Turkish consortium to commission gas chemical complex on Turkmen coast of Caspian
Oil&Gas 19:23
Kazakhstan to complete formalities for sea borders after delimitation of Caspian Sea
Economy news 19:01
Azerbaijan’s single call center processing requests for tourism services
ICT 18:40
Coca-Cola intends to produce record volume of products in Uzbekistan
Economy news 18:20
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Aug. 19
Business 18:12
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Aug. 19
Business 17:46
US corporation resuming activity in Uzbekistan
Economy news 17:42
Iran’s sate-run drilling firm unveils performance details
Business 17:24