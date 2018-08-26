Over 1,000 Cameroonian soldiers to join UN forces in CAR

Cameroon has deployed a 5th contingent of its troops for a stabilization and peace-keeping mission to neighboring Central African Republic (CAR), Cameroon's Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The soldiers are to contribute to the return of peace and stability while strictly respecting UN regulation of impartiality and respect for human rights during their mission, the minister said.

The contingent is part of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) which started in 2014 to protect CAR civilians under the UN Charter.

"Out of the 11,200 peace keeping soldiers deployed in MINUSCA, Cameroon provides more than a thousand staff within its battalion" said Assomo.

"We are ready because we have received all the skills in line with UN standard and we have all the material necessary to accomplish the mission," said Colonel Martin Prospere Bayemi, commander of the 5th contingent of Cameroonian troops for MINUSCA.

The contingent is taking over from predecessors who spent a year building peace in the war-torn country.

The conflicts still in progress in CAR started in 2013 following a violent takeover of power by the armed group called seleka, meaning coalition in Sango, CAR's national language.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news