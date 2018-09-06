Paraguay to move embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv: foreign minister

6 September 2018 00:53 (UTC+04:00)

Paraguay will move its embassy in Israel back to Tel Aviv, reversing a May decision by former President Horacio Cartes to move the diplomatic site to Jerusalem, the South American country’s foreign minister told reporters on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

“Paraguay wants to contribute to an intensification of regional diplomatic efforts to achieve a broad, fair and lasting peace in the Middle East,” Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni said.

Cartes had traveled to Israel to inaugurate the new embassy in May. His successor Mario Abdo, also a member of the conservative Colorado party, took office last month.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
US Special Envoy for Syria to Visit Turkey, Israel, Jordan - State Department
US 1 September 08:29
Turkmenistan, Israel stepping up business partnership
Economy news 11 August 13:07
Jerusalem Post: Israel should continue to develop partnership with Azerbaijan
Politics 12 July 10:25
Israeli PM meets Jordan's king
Israel 19 June 02:47
UNGA adopts resolution on protection of Palestinian civilians
Israel 14 June 04:05
Israel approves urgent water plan to solve drought
Israel 11 June 00:11
Latest
Some buildings collapse as powerful quake hits Hokkaido, Japan
Other News 02:00
Completing Iran’s Azar oil field’s CPF unit needs 1 year
Business 5 September 23:31
Iran after enhanced ties with Russia, Belarus – Larijani
Politics 5 September 23:11
VTB Bank to expand opportunities for exporting Azerbaijani products (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 September 22:16
President Aliyev congratulates King of Eswatini
Politics 5 September 22:15
VTB Bank ready to partake in state projects for entrepreneurs in Azerbaijan
Economy news 5 September 21:58
Azerbaijan, Japan start talks on investment deal
Economy news 5 September 21:40
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Croatia for official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 5 September 21:39
Central Bank of Azerbaijan talks investments in gold (Exclusive)
Economy news 5 September 21:37