North Korea's Kim Jong Un says U.S. must change stance, gives deadline

13 April 2019 02:27 (UTC+04:00)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the breakdown in talks with the United States has raised the risks of returning to past tensions, but he is only interested in meeting President Donald Trump again if the United States comes with the right attitude, state media KCNA said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Kim said that he will wait for the United States to decide “until the end of this year”, according to KCNA.

“What is needed is for the U.S. to stop its current way of calculation, and come to us with a new calculation,” Kim said in a speech on Friday, KCNA said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iraq and the Gulf waters – most sensitive areas for US military
Commentary 12 April 14:30
Trump, in talks with South Korea's Moon, says sanctions on North Korea to stay in place
World 12 April 12:44
NK leader re-elected as chairman of State Affairs Commission
Other News 12 April 07:06
Trump says discussing potential further meetings with North Korea's Kim
US 11 April 20:52
North Korea's Kim says must deliver 'blow' to those imposing sanctions: KCNA
World 11 April 14:04
Moon arrives in U.S. to meet Trump on stalled N. Korea dialogue
World 11 April 04:39
Latest
Daesh-linked associates killed during special op in Russia's Tyumen
Russia 02:45
East Libyan warplanes hit Tripoli government positions
Arab World 01:55
Indonesian agency reports 20 aftershocks following C. Sulawesi's 6.8-magnitude earthquake
Other News 01:22
US issues new anti-Venezuela sanctions
US 01:00
Sudan defense minister steps down as head of transitional military council
Other News 00:28
China, Poland eye closer economic ties
China 00:11
Security Council renews mandate of UN support mission in Haiti for last time
Other News 12 April 23:49
Moody's expects improvement of quality of banking supervision in Azerbaijan
Finance 12 April 23:24
Ebola spread concentrated in Congo, not a wider emergency: WHO
Terrorism 12 April 23:05