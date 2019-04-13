16 killed, 20 injured in Khartoum in 2 days: Sudanese police

13 April 2019 03:07 (UTC+04:00)

Sixteen people were killed and 20 others injured during gatherings in Sudan's capital city Khartoum on Thursday and Friday, Sudanese police announced Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Criminal police investigations indicated that 16 people were killed and 20 injured by stray bullets," Hashim Abdel-Rahim, Sudanese police spokesman, said in a statement.

He further said that the sit-ins and gatherings have affected the traffic and caused a big traffic jam in central Khartoum.

Since Dec. 19 last year, Sudan has been witnessing popular protests over the deteriorating economic conditions and price hikes of basic commodities.

