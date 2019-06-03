Mexico hopes to reach migration deal with U.S. as tariffs loom

3 June 2019 17:46 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico can reach an agreement with the United States to resolve a dispute over migration that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to threaten punitive tariffs, Mexican officials said on Monday as diplomatic talks were set to begin in Washington, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Mexican officials spoke to reporters as a senior Mexican delegation prepared to start discussions with their U.S. counterparts.

Mexico’s Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said if Washington imposed tariffs on Mexican imports, it could be counterproductive to stopping immigration flows across the U.S.-Mexico border.

The discussions will include a meeting of Mexican Agriculture Minister Victor Villalobos and U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Monday, Mexican officials said.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan is also expected to participate in talks, Mexican officials said.

Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will meet this week, as will Ebrard and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

