Indonesia warns of further eruptions after volcano spews ash

10 June 2019 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Indonesian officials warned on Monday against the prospect of further eruptions from an active volcano on the island of Sumatra after it emitted a huge column of ash, causing panic among residents, reports Trend citing to Reuters

Mount Sinabung, which has seen a spike in activity since 2010, erupted for around nine minutes on Sunday, sending clouds of volcanic ash 7 km (4.4 miles) into the sky.

Although no casualties were reported, officials monitoring the volcano warned of possible fresh eruptions.

“After the eruption, from midnight until 6 a.m., there were a few aftershocks,” said Willy, a scientist at a Sinabung observatory post, who uses one name, like many Indonesians.

Authorities left unchanged the alert level for Sinabung, but urged residents to use face masks and keep indoors to guard against volcanic ashfall.

Mount Sinabung, which is 2,460 m (8,071 ft) high, is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, but had been inactive for four centuries before its 2010 eruption. Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan to transfer state share of Fergana refinery to Indonesian company
Oil&Gas 29 May 11:11
Volcano erupts on Indonesia's Bali causing flight cancellations
Other News 25 May 14:29
Indonesian police arrest at least 20 amid post-election violence
World 22 May 07:30
Police fire tear gas to disperse crowds after Indonesia confirms president's re-election
Other News 22 May 01:29
Indonesia election: official count hands victory to Joko Widodo as rival cries foul
Other News 21 May 03:47
Inmates escape in Indonesia's North Sumatra prison riot
Other News 17 May 00:14
Latest
Up to two million Syrians could flee to Turkey if clashes worsen: U.N.
Other News 14:36
Turkmenistan, S. Korea make amendments to convention on avoidance of double taxation
Turkmenistan 14:35
Turkmen state concern extends tender for equipment repair
Tenders 14:29
Uzbekistan, Asian Development Bank to expand cooperation
Economy 14:29
Iran may transfer domestic flights to IKIA
Business 14:29
Turkmenistan ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 14:26
Russian Ambassador: Russia supports continuation of Karabakh talks
Politics 14:23
Turkey condemns incident with country’s football team in Iceland
Turkey 14:20
Next meeting of working group on Russia-Azerbaijan border demarcation to be held next week
Politics 14:13