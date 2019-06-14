UK health minister Hancock pulls out of contest to be next prime minister

Health minister Matt Hancock pulled out of the contest to be the next British prime minister on Friday, leaving six candidates remaining in the fight to replace Theresa May, reports Trend citing to Reuters

“I ran as the candidate of the future, but the party is understandably looking for a candidate for the unique circumstances we face right now,” he said in a statement.

“I will talk to all the other candidates about how these values can be best taken forward.”

