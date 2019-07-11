U.S. oil companies slash Gulf of Mexico production as storm bears down

11 July 2019 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. oil producers on Wednesday cut nearly a third of Gulf of Mexico crude output as what could be one of the first major storms of the Atlantic hurricane season threatened offshore oil production and began soaking Louisiana with heavy rains, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

Fifteen production platforms and four rigs were evacuated in the north central Gulf of Mexico, according to a U.S. regulator as oil firms moved workers to safety ahead of a storm expected to become a hurricane by Friday.

The withdrawals helped push U.S. oil futures up 4.5% to $60.43 a barrel on Wednesday, and lifted gasoline futures more than 4% to the highest price since late May. The U.S. Gulf of Mexico produces 17% of U.S. crude oil and 5% of natural gas.

As the potential hurricane, to be named Barry, approached Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards on Wednesday declared a state of emergency, warning that up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain could fall on parts of the Gulf Coast state. New Orleans was under a flash flood warning after receiving about 8 inches of rain early in the day.

Vermilion Parish, a coastal community, called for residents of some low-lying areas to evacuate.

A tropical depression is expected to form in the Gulf by Thursday, with the potential to strengthen to a hurricane by the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center. The system could produce a storm surge and heavy rainfall from Louisiana to the upper Texas coast.

The storm could drop up to 12 inches of rain along the Central Gulf Coast through next week, with up to 18 inches falling in some areas.

Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and others withdrew staff, and some cut production from deepwater platforms as a safety precaution.

The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE), which regulates offshore drilling, said more than 600,000 barrels per day of Gulf oil production and 17% of the region’s natural gas production were shut by producers by Wednesday morning.

Exxon has evacuated nonessential staff from three platforms in the Gulf, but anticipates little effect on its production, spokeswoman Julie King said.

Anadarko, the third-largest U.S. Gulf producer by volume, said it is stopping oil and gas production and removing workers from its four central Gulf facilities: the Constitution, Heidelberg, Holstein and Marco Polo platforms. It said it is also evacuating nonessential staff from eastern Gulf platforms.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc expanded an earlier offshore evacuation to seven platforms and shut more production, the company said on Wednesday.

Operations at the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the only U.S. port where the largest crude tankers can load and unload, were normal on Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman said.

Oil refiners Motiva Enterprises [MOTIV.UL] and Marathon Petroleum Corp said they were monitoring the developing storm and prepared to implement hurricane plans.

Motiva’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was one of four refineries in east Texas inundated by more than 5 feet (1.52 m) of rain in a single day during 2017’s Hurricane Harvey.

Chevron, Phillips 66, Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell were preparing for heavy rain and wind at refineries along the Gulf Coast, company representatives said. Exxon reported operations at its Gulf Coast refineries were normal on Wednesday morning.

Chevron has shut production at five Gulf platforms - Big Foot, Blind Faith, Genesis, Petronius and Tahiti - and has begun to evacuate all workers at those offshore facilities, spokeswoman Veronica Flores-Paniagua said.

BP Plc, the second-largest oil producer in the Gulf by volume, is shutting all production at its four Gulf platforms - Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika - which produce more than 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

BHP Group Ltd was also removing staff from its two offshore energy platforms, according to a company statement.

Two independent offshore producers, Fieldwood Energy LLC and LLOG Exploration Company LLC, declined to comment.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Taiwan president leaves for U.S., warns of threat from 'overseas forces'
World 11:13
Mexico says to receive $800Mln from US to develop southeastern regions
Other News 07:23
U.S., Russia diplomats meet in Helsinki to discuss relations
US 03:51
Washington launches probe into France's planned technology giants tax
US 02:47
Newly appointed US Ambassador to Turkey Satterfield arrives in Ankara
Turkey 01:32
Trump to meet with Pakistani PM in late July
Other News 00:43
Latest
Public procurement for selection of IGB leading insurer extended
Oil&Gas 11:23
Taiwan president leaves for U.S., warns of threat from 'overseas forces'
World 11:13
Top official: 34 cities and districts of Azerbaijan are self-funded in 2019
Politics 11:07
Uzbekistan to be first in CIS to produce paper from stone
Economy 11:03
Major Kazakh oil company, Russia agree to co-op in geological exploration
Economy 10:51
Turkey closes Dardanelles Strait for int'l sea voyages
Turkey 10:49
High-ranking military officials of Azerbaijan, Russia talk over Karabakh conflict (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 10:35
French Minister of Economy and Finance to visit Azerbaijan
Finance 10:21
Assets of Turkish bank in Azerbaijan significantly down
Economy 10:20