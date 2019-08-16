Greenland tells Trump it is open for business but not for sale

16 August 2019 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Greenland on Friday dismissed the notion that it might be up for sale after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had privately discussed with his advisers the idea of buying the world’s biggest island, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

“We are open for business, but we’re not for sale,” Greenland’s foreign minister Ane Lone Bagger told Reuters.

Trump is due to visit Copenhagen in September and the Arctic will be on the agenda during meetings with the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Talk of a Greenland purchase was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that the notion had been laughed off by some advisers as a joke but was taken more seriously by others in the White House.

Danish politicians on Friday poured scorn on the idea.

“It has to be an April Fool’s joke. Totally out of season,” former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on Twitter.

“If he is truly contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad,” foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, Soren Espersen, told broadcaster DR.

“The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous,” he said.

Greenland, a self-ruling part of Denmark located between the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans, is dependant on Danish economic support. It handles its own domestic affairs while Copenhagen looks after defense and foreign policy.

“I am sure a majority in Greenland believes it is better to have a relation to Denmark than the United States, in the long term,” Aaja Chemnitz Larsen, Danish MP from Greenland’s second-largest party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA), told Reuters.

“My immediate thought is ‘No, thank you’,” she said.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod were not available for comment but officials said they would respond later on Friday. The U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen was also not immediately available for comment.

“Oh dear lord. As someone who loves Greenland, has been there nine times to every corner and loves the people, this is a complete and total catastrophe,” former U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Rufus Gifford, said in on Twitter.

Greenland is gaining attention from global super powers including China, Russia and the United States due to its strategic location and its mineral resources.

In May, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Russia was behaving aggressively in the Arctic and China’s actions there had to be watched closely as well.

A defense treaty between Denmark and the United States dating back to 1951 gives the U.S. military rights over the Thule Air Base in northern Greenland.

There has been no indication that a Greenland purchase will be on the agenda for Trump’s talks with Danish officials.

Martin Lidegaard, senior lawmaker of the Danish Social Liberal Party and a former foreign minister, called the idea “a grotesque proposal” which had no basis in reality.

“We are talking about real people and you can’t just sell Greenland like an old colonial power,” he told Reuters.

“But what we can take seriously is that the U.S. stakes and interest in the Arctic is significantly on the rise and they want a much bigger influence,” he added.

In 1917 Denmark sold off the then Danish West Indies islands for $25 million to the United States, which renamed them the United States Virgin Islands.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cathay CEO resigns amid Hong Kong protest blowback as more rallies planned
Other News 16:29
Issues on strengthening strategic cooperation with EU discussed in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 13:08
Anti-Brexit party reveals candidates for emergency UK government
Other News 12:39
Iran tanker may leave Gibraltar on Friday, U.S. legal bid still looms
Other News 12:03
TAP to help Europe shift to economy with low carbon-dioxide share
Oil&Gas 11:24
Iran tanker can leave when ready, U.S. legal block still looms
World 10:53
Latest
Oil extraction to decrease in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 16:35
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan biscuit factory to expand range of sweets
Economy 16:31
Uzbek Ministry of Energy signs agreement with ADB
Oil&Gas 16:29
Cathay CEO resigns amid Hong Kong protest blowback as more rallies planned
Other News 16:29
Teams entitled to take part in AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 named in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:19
Non-OPEC oil supply growth forecast revised down
Oil&Gas 16:13
Demand for OPEC crude in 2019 revised up
Oil&Gas 16:03
Initiative to support resource-saving projects launched in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:01
OPEC’s crude oil output down by 246,000 b/d
Oil&Gas 15:58