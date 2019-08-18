6 killed in blast in NW Pakistan

18 August 2019 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

A blast occurred near a vehicle in Pakistan's northwest Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday evening, killing six people and leaving eight others injured, a police officer said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

District police officer of Upper Dir told local media that the explosion occurred near the vehicle of local peace committee leader in Gamadand area of Sheringal tehsil of Upper Dir.

The vehicle was hit by roadside-planted explosives which were detonated with a remote-controlled device.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital in the district.

Security forces also condoned off the area and kicked off a search operation. No group has claimed the attack yet.

