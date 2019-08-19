Japanese, South Korean foreign ministers to meet in Beijing on Wednesday

Japan’s foreign minister Taro Kono will meet his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in Beijing on Wednesday, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Monday, amid deteriorating relations between the two East Asian countries, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The talks will come during a trip to Beijing from Tuesday until Thursday for a meeting with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first such trilateral gathering in three years.

