Japanese, South Korean foreign ministers to meet in Beijing on Wednesday

19 August 2019 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

Japan’s foreign minister Taro Kono will meet his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, in Beijing on Wednesday, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Monday, amid deteriorating relations between the two East Asian countries, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

The talks will come during a trip to Beijing from Tuesday until Thursday for a meeting with their Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the first such trilateral gathering in three years.

