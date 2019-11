An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 hit central Morocco on Sunday. No casualties have been reported so far, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The tremor happened in the province of Midelt, said the Moroccan Institute of Geophysics in a statement.

The quake epicenter was located in the town of En-Nzala. At a depth of 4 km, the quake was felt in the cities of Fes and Meknes, but no damage was detected so far.

