Morocco, IEA sign joint action program

7 December 2019 06:33 (UTC+04:00)

Morocco and the International Energy Agency (IEA) signed on Friday in Paris an action program for the period 2020-2021, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The program aims at deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy security, renewable energies, energy efficiency, capacity building, and data and statistics, the report said.

It also meant to meet the specific needs of the North African country, which became an associate member of the IEA in November 2016, in terms of transition to a low-carbon economy.

The IEA added that its collaboration with Morocco started in 2007, particularly in the areas of energy policy, statistics and research and development.

Two years later, Morocco adopted a national energy strategy, setting clear objectives for the development of wind, solar and hydroelectric power.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
13 sailors missing as boat sinks off Moroccan coast
Other News 23 November 06:50
Morocco, Saudi Arabia explore ways to enhance economic cooperation
Arab World 21 November 02:11
Morocco arrests 2 IS suspects
Other News 18 November 03:59
5.3-magnitude quake hits central Morocco
Other News 17 November 16:58
Morocco's king pardons 300 prisoners
Arab World 10 November 02:14
Morocco, U.S. agree to bolster cooperation on fighting terrorism
Other News 23 October 03:55
Latest
Algerian protesters march in last Friday rally before election
Other News 07:51
Activist Thunberg warns governments in Madrid that 'change is coming'
Europe 07:38
Macron ally treated as suspect in financial impropriety case
Europe 07:13
Italy appoints new administrator overseeing Alitalia
Europe 06:07
Argentina's Fernandez unveils new cabinet, names key economic roles
Other News 05:24
Merkel expresses "deep shame" during visit to Auschwitz
Europe 04:43
Tesla boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet
US 04:02
Ericsson agrees to pay over $1 billion to resolve U.S. corruption probe
Europe 03:26
Al-Shabab kills 10 people in Kenyan border town
Other News 02:43