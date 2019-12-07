Morocco, IEA sign joint action program

Morocco and the International Energy Agency (IEA) signed on Friday in Paris an action program for the period 2020-2021, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The program aims at deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy security, renewable energies, energy efficiency, capacity building, and data and statistics, the report said.

It also meant to meet the specific needs of the North African country, which became an associate member of the IEA in November 2016, in terms of transition to a low-carbon economy.

The IEA added that its collaboration with Morocco started in 2007, particularly in the areas of energy policy, statistics and research and development.

Two years later, Morocco adopted a national energy strategy, setting clear objectives for the development of wind, solar and hydroelectric power.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news