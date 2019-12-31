Sudan to send troops to West Darfur to tackle local tribal conflict

Sudan decided Monday to send troops to West Darfur State to contain the situation after eruption of tribal clashes in the state, Sudan's Sovereign Council said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Sudan's Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers held a joint meeting at the presidential palace on Monday to discuss the events which took place on Sunday in El Geneina, the capital city of West Darfur State.

"It's decided to immediately send troops from all components of the armed forces and the security bodies to contain the situations," the statement said.

The decision to send a high-level delegation to El Geneina was also made during the meeting in order to get acquainted with the situations and follow up the measures taken to tackle the conflict.

Participants to the meeting further decided to suspend the current peace talks with the Darfur armed groups in Juba, South Sudan, for 24 hours to address the conditions in West Darfur State, the statement added.

A national investigation committee would be established to investigate into the incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.

On Sunday, West Darfur State witnessed tribal clashes between Masaleet and Arab tribes in the wake of the killing of a member of an Arab tribe near Krinding camp, leaving at least five killed and eight others injured.

Consequently, local authorities in West Darfur State declared a curfew in El Geneina and closed all government institutions, schools and markets.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news