Morocco reports 1,184 coronavirus cases, 90 deaths

The death toll from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday reached 90 in Morocco among the 1,184 confirmed cases, the health ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A total of 93 patients have recovered from COVID-19, said the ministry's spokesman in his daily briefing.

The most affected regions are Casablanca with 342 cases, Marrakech-Safi with 209, Rabat with 171 and Fes Meknes with 156.

Meanwhile, Morocco has made the wearing of face masks compulsory for all people outside their homes starting Tuesday.

Any offender will be prosecuted and liable to the legal penalties, ranging from one to three months of prison sentence and a fine between 30 and 130 U.S dollars, said an official statement.

On March 22, Morocco declared a one-month state of medical emergency until April 20.