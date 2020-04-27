S.Korea reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, 10,738 in total

Other News 27 April 2020 06:37 (UTC+04:00)
S.Korea reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, 10,738 in total

South Korea reported 10 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,738, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The daily caseload hovered around 10 for the ninth consecutive day. Of the new cases, seven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,044.

One more death was confirmed, raising the death toll to 243. The total fatality rate came in at 2.26 percent.

A total of 47 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 8,764. The total recovery rate was 81.6 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 601,000 people, among whom 582,027 tested negative for the virus and 8,895 were being checked.

